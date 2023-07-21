Bayern Munich make a breakthrough as Tottenham boss admits Harry Kane could leave this summer

For the first time in this long transfer saga, someone at Tottenham Hotspur has admitted the possibility that Harry Kane could leave the club. Bayern Munich have set their sights on the England captain as their big signing of the summer, and seem willing to pull out all the stops to secure his services.

This has Ange Postecoglou, the new Spurs boss, at least a little bit perturbed. He’s changed his stance from a few days back, when he claimed that Kane was “totally committed” to the club. Asked if he was “relaxed” about the situation, the former Celtic manager replied (via Football London):

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it! It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.” “He is such a massive figure, and as I have said already, whilst my focus isn’t on it on a daily basis because I’ve got other things I need to do, I know that every time I am talking to you guys, or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. “So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way. “But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him. “It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he’s got to make a decision, he’s got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying ‘well we need to do this’. But I don’t think deep down any of us want it to go on for too long.”

That’s a lot of words for guy who’s supposed to be staying next season. Safe to say, Bayern are making breakthroughs behind the scenes. Now, will it be enough? Will Postecoglou get what he (and everyone except Daniel Levy) wants, which is a swift resolution to the saga? We can only wait and see.

