Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer prefers the Premier League, balks at Borussia Dortmund move

Marcel Sabitzer is one of Bayern Munich’s better midfielders despite spending the second half of the season on loan at Manchester United. With the arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, Sabitzer might be moved on to make room. The 29-year-old Austrian (Sabi) prefers a move to the Premier League and not to Borussia Dortmund (despite their best efforts):

Marcel Sabitzer’s preference is a move to the Premier League. The midfielder is not very convinced of a move to Dortmund. BVB, meanwhile, have contacted him and are trying to convince him. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider Podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Despite Sabitzer being the one touted to move to another club, I prefer we loan out Ryan Gravenberch instead so he can at least get the minutes he has been after. Sabitzer stays with talk of Leon Goretzka’s unclear status and Joshua Kimmich somehow being linked to FC Barcelona.