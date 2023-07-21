Bayern Munich confirm Thomas Muller will miss the Asia Tour with hip issues

According to Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, Thomas Muller will not travel with the team on the upcoming Asia Tour during preseason. The player is still suffering from a long term hip issue that caused him to pull out of the training camp in Tegernsee earlier in the week. Per reports, Muller visited the Sabener Strasse multiple times during his summer vacation for treatment. This is the first time in his career that physical issues have plagued the forward for a prolonged period.

Dreesen confirms Müller is out of the Asia tour: "He has hip problems and together with the doctors we decided that from a sporting point of view it would be better if Thomas stays at home and doesn't travel to Asia with us." pic.twitter.com/Z68xG3Lb5o — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 21, 2023

“Of course, Thomas would have done us good from a marketing point of view and commercially on the trip,” added the new CEO. “But the sporting part is in the foreground at FC Bayern, we want a healthy Thomas and therefore we won’t take him with us.”

Muller remains one of Bayern’s most popular and recognizable names, so he definitely would have traveled with the team had this simply been a minor issue. In his absence, the club will have to play up the next generation of young stars like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, while also promoting through new signings like Kim Min-Jae and Konrad Laimer. Having someone like Harry Kane for the Asia Tour really would’ve helped in this regard.

Is this a sign that Thomas Muller’s career is winding down, and that the coming season(s) could be his last? Ehhhh, let’s not be too hasty. Manuel Neuer just went through a career threatening leg-break and he’s planning to chug along like nothing happened. The same benefit of the doubt should be extended to Muller, who has been around just as long and always contributed when he’s been fit.

Thomas Tuchel will need his Raumdeuter when the time comes, whether he realizes it or not. Now, we simply hope he’ll be fit when he’s needed.