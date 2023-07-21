Take the Mané and Run: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané gets ridiculous offer from Al Nassr per report

According to a report from CBS journalist James Benge (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Al Nassr is about to make Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané even more ridiculously rich:

Al Nassr’s proposal to Sadio Mané is worth €40m/year net, inclusive of add ons. There’s optimism that he can be tempted to Saudi Arabia, especially as Bayern are said to be keen to cash in on him to fund their Harry Kane move.

Did they see him play last season?

For Mané this should truly be a case where he can “take the money and run”, but for Bayern Munich, they can get the karaoke going for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß — and get that band from the club’s team dinner Tegernsee to learn some chords from the Steve Miller Band for “Take the Mané and run!”

How real is this? Well...

"Sources close to Sadio Mané have personally confirmed to me that he will be playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr next season" (@IbrahimKhadra) https://t.co/jdMk9IeyL1 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 21, 2023

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: