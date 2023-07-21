Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer might have already won over Thomas Tuchel

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer has already won over his new boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Laimer’s coachability is one good aspect of his arrival, but his profile in the midfield and physicality were also things that were missing from the team’s roster last season.

Konrad Laimer left a very good impression at the training camp, and Thomas Tuchel liked what he saw. Although he was a ‘Nagelsmann signing’, Laimer could well become a Tuchel favourite. The coach still wants a real #6, but believes Laimer has what it takes to excel. Laimer is a real fighter on the pitch and ready to do exactly what a coach asks of him. He also has the robustness that Bayern lacked last season. In addition, he was very well accepted in the dressing room. The first impressions were very good.

Laimer is a high-energy workman in a midfield that has some players who might buy into their own press clippings. The Austrian will certainly offer Tuchel a different look — and the fact that his name is not “Leon Goretzka” might help his case as well.

The manager is reportedly not a fan of Goretzka, which could grease the pathway for Laimer to start alongside Joshua Kimmich.