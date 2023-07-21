The devilish detail that might keep Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich

All’s fair in transfer love and war. So how far does a gentleman’s agreement go? Well, read the fine print.

Manuel Neuer’s delayed return from injury is keeping Bayern Munich still juggling the remainder of their keepers. While Yann Sommer has already been linked with a move to Inter Milan, and before that had Manchester United reportedly sniffing around, it’s not looking as certain that he’ll be able to find a quick move away.

It's been known that Sommer has a release clause and understanding that he'll be granted a move away should Neuer return as the #1. But what does that mean exactly? Neuer has to actually make the starts first, and that can't begin to happen until the season begins — which is unlikely.

As Sport Bild reports (via @iMiaSanMia):

Yann Sommer’s release clause only becomes valid if/when Manuel Neuer plays three competitive games, which is very unlikely to happen while the transfer window is still open.

The summer transfer window closes on September 1st. So there’s time, technically, and Bayern are scouring for a new keeper in the long term. No doubt the club will try to do well by the Swiss international, who stepped in ably in Neuer’s absence during the Rückrunde and helped the Bavarians finish capture their eleventh straight Bundesliga title.

But for now? Sounds like they hold all the cards and the release clause is a moot point. A bird in hand, as they say — and until a new one is secured, Bayern aren't obligated to let Sommer go.

