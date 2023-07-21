Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 2 — The final days of Sadio Mané at Bayern Munich could be near; Assessing the rumors on Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer; What’s up with Harry Kane?; and MORE!

Another week, another crazy period for Bayern Munich news.

While there were no major breaks in the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, there was still plenty of moving and shaking going on. We had a lot of weird news break...some true, some not, some probably falling somewhere in between.

Let’s taking a look at which topics we’ll dive into for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A brief look at where things stand with Kane after Uli Hoeneß went scorched Earth on Tottenham.

Ahead of a potential move to Al Nassr, a look back at Sadio Mané’s tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich.

Assessing the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer.

