Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expected to miss Asia tour; Team spirit is high

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Munich training camp Photo by David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is happy with the level of effort that he has seen so far in training camp.

“The spirit and the will to work were positive. We also took a step forward tactically,” Tuchel told Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch.

The good feeling, however, does not help keep some veterans healthy, as both Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting look like they will miss the team’s tour in Asia.

Julian Buhl of t-online is reporting that the two attacking players are likely to stay home (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel says both Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are doubtful for the Asia tour and it might make more sense for both of them to stay in Munich and work on their comeback there.

Tz’s Mano Bonke tweeted out that Manuel Neuer completed an individual session in the morning:

Koch also reported that Choupo-Moting spent the session in the fitness tent. Choupo’s injury is not considered serious, but — as indicated above — the striker is likely to miss the Asia tour:

Here are some pics of Kim Min-jae at the session, as well:

If you want to check out the full session, here you go:

