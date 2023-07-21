 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou open to Bayern Munich move

Progress in the goalkeeper search...

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern Munich v FC Sevilla: UEFA Super Cup 2020 Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

It is common knowledge that Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a goalkeeper to accompany Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich in the new season. So far, the Bavarians have Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on tap and it looks like the former has done a Kyle Walker and said yes to Bayern:

Yassine Bounou is open to the idea of joining Bayern this summer. The Moroccan goalkeeper would have no problem being #2 behind Manuel Neuer.

– Tz’s Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

What could entice the Rekordmeister is that the Canadian-born Moroccan has absolutely no objections to being Neuer’s understudy. However, age counts against Bono (as he is called) because he’ll be 32 this year; at some point, he’ll need to be replaced.

Bayern’s current Neuer replacement, former Gladbach ‘keeper Yann Sommer, is in talks with Inter Milan as a transfer beckons.

