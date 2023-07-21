2023 Women’s World Cup: July 21 daily game thread — Spain vs. Costa Rica, USWNT vs. Vietnam

Time for the USA to spin into action! The defending Women’s World Cup champions will launch their three-peat campaign tonight. It’s a roster that has turned over to the next generation in lots of places, but some of the old guard — like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — are still here and leading the way.

Meanwhile, Spain — one of the USWNT’s vanquished foes in the knockouts of the 2019 edition of the World Cup — kick off the day in the early game. Among those who could suit up: Alexia Putellas, the marvelous FC Barcelona baller who has taken home the last two editions of the Ballon d’Or award for best player. At last summer’s European Championships, Putellas was unavailable due to an ACL tear suffered just before the tournament began.

Vietnam, meanwhile, recently put up a brave performance against Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, losing 2-1 but scoring a last-minute goal in stoppage time to deprive the Germans of a clean sheet. Can they do one better and pull the upset on the USA?

Today’s lineup

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica | 3:30AM EST

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam | 9:00PM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

Excited about the world cup? Looking for your own national team jersey? Then why not check out Fanatics? 2023 USWNT jerseys, gear, and more! (Fanatics is a Vox affiliate. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.)

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.

Interested in more World Cup talk? Hop over to our weekend warm-up podcast! This week we ponder Bayern prospect Paul Wanner’s Austria courtship, next steps for Benji Pavard, and what to expect from Germany at the tournament.

As always, we appreciate your support!