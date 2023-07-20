Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané in talks with Al Nassr, has accepted personal terms

According to a report from The Athletic, Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané could be in his final days with the club.

Mané’s representation is reportedly in talk with Al Nassr, the club Cristiano Ronaldo now calls home:

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané is in talks over a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. A representative from the Roof agency, which looks after Mané, met Al Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic at the Pine Cliffs hotel in Portugal to discuss the potential switch. Al Nassr were one of four Saudi Arabian clubs taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund last month, as well as Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal. That investment has led to several stars of European football moving to the Gulf state, including Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves and N’Golo Kante.

The news, however, did not end there with discussions regarding a move. The talks progressed quickly and Mané has agreed to personal terms with Al Nassr per L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Sadio Mané has agreed personal terms with Al Nassr. Move is not done yet, but Mané has accepted the move in principle.

Mané’s first season in Munich did not go as planned on — or off — the field. There does not appear to be any urgency from the club to maintain the relationship, so if a quality offer arrives from Al Nassr, it can be assumed a deal will go through quickly.