Options for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel are now fully clear

The future for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel could be settled shortly.

According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, VfB Stuttgart increased its offer on Nübel earlier this week:

Stuttgart increased the offer for Alex Nübel on Monday evening: including bonuses, FC Bayern can now earn up to one million on loan. @SkySportDE also reports on the second offer. Bayern will discuss this tomorrow. Stuttgart is optimistic about getting Nübel.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg chimed in with the news that Bayern Munich has not rejected the offer:

ℹ️ FC Bayern has NOT yet rejected the new offer from @VfB! It’s still on the table. Bayern bosses discussing about it. ➡️ 1-year- loan with an option to buy ➡️ Loan fee of around €1m.

However, there are some reports out there still stating that Leeds United is still in the mix for the German goalkeeper as well. Leeds United News captured a report from Bild stating that the English club could be willing to send Bayern Munich €10 million for Nübel:

German newspaper Bild claim that Leeds United are now willing to pay a fee of £8.7m to sign Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich this summer – but a move to Stuttgart still seems more likely, with the Germans upping their loan bid. It remains a two-horse race for Nubel. The German is said to want to join a club in Champions League football but that looks unlikely. Preference seems to be towards Germany, but Leeds are are not discounted – for one reason. That reason being that Leeds want to sign Nubel permanently – something which Bayern would rather, instead of a loan exit, again. Stuttgart have upped their initial loan fee, from £430k, to £870k. But Leeds are willing to pay more.

Nübel did not have the career with Bayern Munich that many expected, but his next chapter could be about to begin.