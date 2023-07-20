Report: Borussia Dortmund looking to make transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star

How many Bayern Munich midfielders can see their names pop up in transfer rumors this week?

Already this week, we have seen stories (of various repute) that have linked Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch to moves away from Bavaria. According to Sport Bild (as captured by Transfermarkt), Marcel Sabitzer is the latest name to be mentioned as a player who might exit.

While most fans have been expecting that particular news for week, it has been oddly quiet on the Sabitzer front. The Austrian’s potential destination might shock some folks — Borussia Dortmund:

According to the “Bild” newspaper, in the search for further reinforcements for the center of midfield, Borussia Dortmund focused on a player from their long-time rival FC Bayern. According to the report, BVB is dealing with Marcel Sabitzer, who is one of the sales candidates in Munich. The interest of the Black and Yellow in the Austrian national player was documented, BVB wants to convince him of a change. Sabitzer is still under contract with FC Bayern until 2025 and, if the worst comes to the worst, would be the 15th transfer between BVB and the record champions. Most recently, the Revierklub took Niklas Süle (27) from FCB on a free transfer a year ago.

Borussia Dortmund’s midfield took a hit this summer as Raphaël Guerreiro Bayern Munich), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid ), and Mahmoud Dahoud (Brighton & Hove Albion) have all left the club, so a move for Sabitzer would help provide talent, depth, and experience.

Could Sabitzer be the answer to BVB’s problems? Does Bayern Munich want to provide that solution? Is Bild copying stories from the BFW comments section? Is INNN an oracle?

You be the judge. Stay tuned for more updates.