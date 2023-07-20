Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich, but Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus might be more attractive

According to a report from Tz journalist Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is still seeking a transfer away from the club, but manager Thomas Tuchel would like to keep him anyway.

Pavard had an extremely strong 2022/23 campaign and his ability to seamlessly shift between right-back and center-back has made him into the type of “backline utility man” that coaches covet.

However, Pavard wants to move to a club that will play him at center-back. Among the most recent teams considered to be favorites to land the Frenchman are Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus.

Wherever he eventually lands, Pavard is adamant that he wants to play in a central defensive role:

Thomas #Tuchel würde Benjamin #Pavard gerne halten. Der Wunsch des Franzosen ist aber klar: Er will den #FCBayern verlassen. Manchester United und Juventus Turin sind an ihm dran. Auch Manchester City zeigt Interesse. Wichtig für Pavard ist ein Stammplatz als IV. @mano_bonke — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) July 20, 2023

Thomas #Tuchel would like to hold Benjamin #Pavard. But the Frenchman’s wish is clear: he wants to leave the #FCBayern . Manchester United and Juventus are close to him. Manchester City are also interested. Important for Pavard is a regular place as IV. @mano_bonke

As indicated above, Pavard was very good under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel last season. Keeping Pavard would likely give Tuchel the option to run a back three-based system if he decides to go that direction as it would mean that the team has four starting-caliber players for center-back (Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae). Without that fourth experienced center-back, Tuchel would be an injury away from playing someone out of position or relying on an inexperienced option.

Moreover, Pavard still might be the best right-back on the roster as well. It is easy to see why Tuchel wants to keep Pavard, but it just appears that the 27-year-old wants a fresh start and a full-time role at center-back.