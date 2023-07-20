Germany at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: All coverage

Follow along as the top sporting event of the women’s game gets underway in Australia and New Zealand!

It’s World Cup season again! 32 teams head down to Australia and New Zealand for the women’s edition of the footballing world’s top tournament. The USWNT will look to three-peat off the heels of their successes in 2015 and 2019, while Germany, after reaching the EURO Final last summer, look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg leads her squad into Group H action, where they’ll be pitted against Colombia, Morocco, and the Republic of Korea. A small core of Bayern Munich players, fresh off their win of the Frauen-Bundesliga this season, will help mount the title challenge.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for our coverage. We’ll provide a discussion thread for each gameday, as well as cover Germany’s campaign, plus other stories of interest in this tournament.

It’s going to be an eventful summer — and if the transfer window and preseason is getting you dull, there will be no shortage of exciting games at the World Cup. Be sure to check it all out!