2023 Women’s World Cup: July 20 daily game thread — New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Ireland, Nigeria vs. Canada, Philippines vs. Switzerland

It’s the first day of the World Cup! Group A and B are in action with a full slate of games that spans from 3AM EST to 1AM the next day. Both host nations are in action to start us off, and from a North American perspective, the exciting Canada team may be the game to watch — it certainly may be the easiest, considering start time.

In the early game, inaugural Ballon d’Or winner and Champions League stalwart Ada Hegerberg leads the line for Norway. And Australia, which downed France in a recent pre-tournament friendly, will try to put their stamp on Group B early.

Today’s games

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway | 3AM EST

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland | 6AM EST

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada | 10:30PM EST

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland | 1:00AM EST (July 21)

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

