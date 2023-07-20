Despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and West Ham, Leon Goretzka wants to stay with Bayern Munich

According to a report from 90Min.com, Leon Goretzka is remaining steadfast in his stance that he will remain with Bayern Munich — despite getting every hint that the club wants him gone.

Playing for a coach that does not want to use him and with a general lack of support from the club, Goretzka could be setting himself up for a very difficult 2023/24 season:

Leon Goretzka has informed Bayern Munich that he intends to stay and fight for his place despite increasing speculation over a summer exit, sources have told 90min. Goretzka has been one current player tipped to leave Bayern to make way for a fresh wave of stars, but 90min understands he has no desire to leave the Allianz Arena. Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Goretzka, and though sources have confirmed to 90min that both have monitored him in the past, they will not advance their interests due to his intentions to stay at Bayern. Reports in Germany this week have touted West Ham with an interest, but like Liverpool and Man Utd will not follow through with an offer while the midfielder is determined to remain in with Bayern. Should Goretzka have a change in heart, 90min understands that several Premier League teams could firm up their interest, but the expectation is he will not leave this window.

If Bayern Munich really wants to push the issue and try to force Goretzka to leave, Thomas Tuchel might have to get creative. Already pushing Goretzka to the background of the midfield is the start of trying to force him to leave, but the new coach could also take extreme measures, such as removing Goretzka from the team’s leadership council if he wants to get his point across.

Will it go that far?

It remains to be seen, but everything might be on the table for Tuchel, who will want to meld the team into what he envisions — an idea that likely does not include a spot for Goretzka.