Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona monitoring Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich; Inter Milan eyeing Ryan Gravenberch for loan; Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City...or not; Callum Hudson-Odoi to Fulham?; Manchester United closing in on Rasmus Højlund; and MORE!

Well, the floodgates are now open on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

When Tuesday’s report that Kimmich was no longer “untouchable” emerged, it was just a matter of time before things spiked. First, we saw a very loose link to Liverpool FC and now, we have FC Barcelona back on the scene:

It is no secret that Barcelona strongly admire Bayern Munich midfield mainstay Joshua Kimmich. The Catalan giants were interested in signing the German international this summer, but the finances involved meant that a move was never a realistic possibility. Furthermore, Bayern Munich also had no intentions of parting ways with the 28-year-old midfielder. But, reports in Germany earlier this week suggested that Bayern Munich no longer see him as non-transferable and could be open to a sale if good offers arrive. Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that this development has alerted Barcelona, who are still interested in Kimmich. The Blaugrana are aware that a transfer would be out of reach this summer but will continue to monitor him as an option for the future. Kimmich’s contract with Bayern Munich has two years left on it, meaning he would be entering the final year of his deal next summer. And in case he does not sign a renewal, there may be a chance that he could be available for a reasonable price then. Kimmich continues to remain on the agenda as an option for the future and Barcelona will keep monitoring his situation at Bayern Munich, waiting to pounce if an opportunity presents itself in the next transfer windows.

It seems very doubtful that Kimmich would leave Bayern Munich this summer, but if the club gets an indication that the midfielder might be ready to move on next summer — when he will have just one season remaining on his contract — it could be the time for the Bavarians to sell.

It seems unthinkable that Kimmich could move on when he looks to be the team’s next captain, but something feels odd (and not just because Thomas Tuchel refused to outright deny the rumor) about all of this.

Is Kimmich really looking to leave the club? 90Min.com has a source that says:

Bayern Munich are making it clear that their stance on star midfielder Joshua Kimmich is unchanged and they have no desire to let him leave the club this summer, 90min has been told.

I guess we’ll see, but it is important to note that — statistically — Kimmich was pretty damned good last season:

1 - Joshua Kimmich was the only player from Europe's big five leagues in 2022-23 to score at least five goals, to maintain a pass completion rate of at least 90% and to win more than 51% of his duels (56%). All-rounder. pic.twitter.com/36AFSDM9sS — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 18, 2023

It was not his best campaign (per the eye test), but he put together enough good statistics to make the analytics crowd swoon for sure.

Just a few years ago I would have bet that Kimmich would be a “lifer” (well, from at least the point where joined the club moving forward...sorry VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig), but now...I’m not so sure.

The only caveat I would throw into the discussion is that Kimmich could be using this whole situation as a power play that he might think that he needs (but, in reality, he doesn’t).

Who knows...but it will be good to hear what Kimmich has to say when he eventually addresses the situation.

Liverpool, Manchester United,Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli have all been linked to Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but Inter could be the leader in the clubhouse.

The Italian side is looking to get creative and has come up with a loan proposal:

Inter Milan have inquired about loaning out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908, who report that the Bavarians would be open to letting the 21-year-old leave on a loan deal. For the long and gruelling season ahead, the Nerazzurri will aim to have six midfielders. Accordingly, the club are searching far and wide for a possible target to replace Gagliardini. Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic is one player on Inter’s radar in this search. However, the 21-year-old won’t necessarily come cheap.

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campaign. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

RB Leipzig might take another massive hit as Manchester City is reportedly closing in on a deal for Josko Gvardiol:

EXCLUSIVE: Joško Gvardiol to Man City, here we go! Agreement reached on the fee between City and Leipzig



Understand Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical tests today — deal on the verge of being signed.



Gvardiol agreed personal terms one month ago with City. pic.twitter.com/njylKAxYAU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

However, Football Transfers thinks that Fabrizio Romano might have suffered from a bit of premature PhotoShopping:

Confusion arose over the future of Josko Gvardiol after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave his trademark ‘here we go’ only for Manchester City sources to deny claims that a deal had been struck with RB Leipzig. Gvardiol has been a long-term target of Pep Guardiola and personal terms have been agreed for more than a month, however both City and Leipzig had so far been unable to come to an agreement over a fee. Leipzig are said to be demanding a price in excess of €100 million for the 21-year-old, making him the most expensive defender of all time, although City had previously been unwilling to match that figure. However, Romano revealed that, not only had an agreement over a fee been reached by the two clubs, but that Gvardiol completed the first part of his medical with City on Wednesday. The news was seemingly confirmed when the Croatian liked a post on Instagram relaying the news, while Gvardiol also followed City duo John Stones and Ruben Dias on the platform. But the revelation was seemingly premature after The Daily Telegraph reporter James Ducker asserted a fee had not been agreed and thus no medical had happened, throwing cold water on the claims by Romano.

The bullet that former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić “Matrix-dodged” when Chelsea FC re-upped Callum Hudson-Odoi should be in the club museum. Hudson-Odoi, who scuffled badly on loan for Bayer Leverkusen last season, might now be off to Fulham:

Sticking with Chelsea, the Blues have rejected an opening bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Fulham, who are considering whether to launch a second offer.

In this episode of the flagship show of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Not exhausting the Harry Kane rumors

The proposed Pavard/Walker swap deal between Bayern and Manchester City

How Bayern’s defense is shaping up overall for next season

Will Noussair Mazraoui play over Pavard or Walker?

Should Sadio Mane definitely leave for Saudi Arabia?

What went wrong for Mane last season

Tuchel’s prospects of being Bayern manager long term. How long will he last?

Would Kane coming put more pressure on Tuchel?

Bayern’s plethora wide attacking players

Should Bayern keep or sell Serge Gnabry

Manchester United has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Atalanta striker Haaland Lite Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United have agreed personal terms in principle with Danish striker Rasmus Højlund, 90min understands. Hojlund is the club’s next primary transfer target after striking a deal with Inter for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is set to undergo a medical following the agreement of an initial €51m fee. United want Onana to join the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, with the team due to fly out on Wednesday.

Long-time RB Leipzig stalwart Marcel Halstenberg has transferred to Hannover 96:

The former Leipzig player shared his thoughts on his experience with Die Roten Bullen:

️ Marcel Halstenberg: "I am very thankful to both clubs for enabling this transfer to happen. This step is anything but easy for me to make. Leipzig has been my second home for eight years and RB Leipzig has become my second family. But, I have made this decision very… pic.twitter.com/w2JZAuGEwZ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 19, 2023

That was a long period without Bayern Munich, wasn’t it?

The Rekordmeister are back, for the season 2023-24 and there’s a lot going on — from new players, to an interesting scenario involving who’s in-charge. Starting the season off with an easy game against FC Rottach-Egern, we won 27-0 (!!). Featuring the new additions Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, the new era of Bayern looks rather exciting and we’re all in for it.

Here are our talking points from the game: