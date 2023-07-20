The longer Harry Kane stays at Tottenham Hotspur, the harder it might be for him to leave for Bayern Munich

The transfer saga of the summer across all of football has been Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Already in progress for an extended period, there are some who feel that the longer this situation lingers, the less chance there is for a move to actually come to fruition — including noted pundit Didi Hamann.

“We’ve seen Manchester City try and fail for years in the latter stages of the Champions League now, so bringing in Harry Kane won’t guarantee any European success. But when you get to the semi-finals or finals, you don’t get many chances in a game so you do need someone clinical to get you those goals,” Hamann told Lord Ping (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “Robert Lewandowski did that for years, and I think Kane would be the player to do it for Bayern. But the longer Kane works with Ange Postecoglou, the more chance he’ll bond with the manager and be tempted to stay.”

That is an interesting point.

While Kane might currently be looking to make a move to Bayern Munich, there is a level of comfort with living and working in England — and with Tottenham. If Postecoglou can make a positive impression on Kane, there could be some leeway for the striker to decide to give it another year.

Postecoglou is doing his part to convince Kane, but does not want to put pressure on him publicly.

“He’s with the club at the moment. He’s a legend of the club already. If he retired today they’d still probably build a statue for him. He’s a fantastic guy and professional, but with everything in life there are always uncertainties,” Postecoglou told The West Australian (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t try to predict. You always have contingencies in your head, not just about Harry, but about any player, because, knock on wood, someone could get injured on the eve of the season and you’ve got to be ready as a manager for all possibilities.”