Didi Hamann says Bayern Munich needs striker, holding midfielder to compete in Champions League

When assessing the Bayern Munich roster, noted pundit Didi Hamann still sees two glaring holes that need to be filled if Bayern Munich wants to be a serious contender for the Champions League: A striker and a holding/defensive midfielder.

“Bayern Munich need a striker and a holding midfielder if they want to compete for the Champions League next season. Joshua Kimmich is not really a holding midfielder and Leon Goretzka was very disappointing last season, but Bayern have Konrad Laimer now. If a decent offer came in for Goretzka, I think Bayern would consider it and look for another midfielder,” Hamann told Lord Ping (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “There is Sofyan Amrabat, Romeo Lavia and Khéphren Thuram out there, one of those players would be a good signing if they can afford it whilst still buying Harry Kane.”

Hamann covered a lot of ground in his assessment, including how to make it all work. The former Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder would have liked to see Declan Rice in Germany, but the former West Ham star opted for a move to Arsenal FC.

“I would have been very excited by the signing of Declan Rice. Defensive midfield is the hardest role. Midfield is the most important area of the team, because that’s where games are won and lost. Bayern could have had a great spine with Rice, Manuel Neuer and great central defenders. It’s obvious Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Rice, he would’ve been a great signing,” said Hamann.

While Hamann and many fans want Bayern Munich to grab new players for the No. 9 and the No. 6, finding the right athletes, who fit into the system and style of play in Munich will be key as well. Right now, there are no guarantees that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will make a move to Bavaria this summer — and the club, itself, seems to be planning with a midfield pivot of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer.

It is the summer transfer window, though, and there is still plenty of time for the Bavarians to work their transfer magic.