Al Nassr is calling Sadio Mané, but he still wants to prove himself at Bayern Munich

We’ve all probably heard of this by now: Sadio Mané wants to stay and prove his worth, but Bayern Munich say they want him sold. Neither party’s stance has really changed, but it looks like they will meet and discuss the situation:

Bayern have been very clear that they want Sadio Mané to go. The Senegalese wants to stay and prove himself at Bayern. But Saudi clubs are pushing and will not give up. New discussions will take place next week. – Fabrizio Romano as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

We also know that like most aging former or current Premier League player regardless of team status, the Saudi Pro League has been trying to bring the former Liverpool player to go there. In this case, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The Saudi club is expected to submit an offer soon, with their CEO already discussing personal terms with Mané: