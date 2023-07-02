Bayern Munich expected to sign Napoli’s Kim Min-jae within 10 days

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it could take as many as 10 days before Bayern Munich finalizes its deal with Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae.

The Napoli defender is all set for the move, but the normal formalities need to occur before the club is ready for an announcement:

Bayern are prepared to activate all the procedures to trigger the release clause and sign Kim Min-jae within the next 10 days. #FCBayern Agreement reached with Kim on five year deal, as revealed earlier this week — it’s here we go, confirmed.

The key part of Romano’s message is that everything is agreed upon and ready to go. As such, there really might not be a rush to get the Korean star’s signature on the dotted line just yet.

For once, it appears that everything is set and ready to go for Bayern Munich. Now...fans just have to wait until the announcement is made.

