Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City pushing to extend Kyle Walker, but Bayern Munich is tempting option

There has been a period of silence regarding Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, part of the reason for that is because Pep Guardiola’s club is pushing to sign Walker to an extension:

Manchester City are insisting to extend Kyle Walker’s contract as negotiations over new deal continue. #MCFC Bayern are still pushing and tempting Walker, waiting for final decision in the next days. #FCBayern Sources feel next week could be crucial.

As of now the Bayern Munich backline is in chaos. Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are leaving, Noussair Mazraoui’s agent recently shopped him to Juventus, and Alphonso Davies and his agent are playing reindeer games with the club brass.

A rumored move for César Azpilicueta is off as he signed with Atlético de Madrid, but Napoli’s Kim Min-jae could ink his deal with Bayern Munich any day now. Bayern Munich did sign Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer, but more help could be needed if players like Mazraoui and Davies push to leave this summer (at this point, it is impossible to rule anything out).

