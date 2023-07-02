Report: Bayern Munich preps €93 million offer to Tottenham Hotspur, but Harry Kane has not pushed for exit

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Bayern Munich is preparing its next bid to Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane, but there could be a few roadblocks.

First, Kane is reportedly on vacation, so any type of news from his camp, might be tough to get. Second, Bayern Munich’s alleged offer will fall short of the expected €100 million it will probably take to get Kane. Third, Tottenham Hotspur still has Kane in its plans for next season. Finally, Kane might not even have told Tottenham that he wants to leave yet.

That’s a lot to absorb, so here is the breakdown from Jacobs’ report:

Spurs calm for now about Harry Kane’s situation. Ange Postecoglou is planning for the new season with him at the club. He will hold talks with Kane to stress this. Kane has not to date told Spurs he wants to leave. But Bayern preparing another offer and prepared to pay around £80m. They are still hoping Kane helps drive a move, which could be key. Spurs position remains any offers received will be rejected. Jonathan David is one name Spurs would consider if Kane does depart.

That last note might be interesting for our Canadian community, but, clearly, a lot could happen from this point forward. Remember, too, Kane is supposed to be on holiday until July 12th, so it could be a wild ride for the next week-and-a-half.

As always, stay tuned...

