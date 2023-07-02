ANOTHER departure has been confirmed as David Herold leaves on loan

At this point, at least a dozen players must have left Bayern Munich’s campus and the transfer window has only just opened! David Herold is the latest outgoing player to leave the club, as the talented left-back is joining 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruhe SC.

Herold was Bayern II’s starting left-back in the Regionalliga for the back half of the 2021/22 season and the first half of the 2022/23 season, before going on loan to SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

SCR Altach were awful and finished distant bottom of the league, but Herold played nearly every available minute in a relatively successful loan. The move to the 2. Bundesliga isn’t exactly a step up, but if he can maintain his current level, a move to the Bundesliga could be in the cards for Herold.

In addition to his move, Herold signed an extension until 2026 at the club, signaling that the club still has plans for him. To replace him, one would imagine Krätzig, who was initially an emergency left-back solution but grew into the role, would retain his importance but perhaps the likes of Matteo Vinlöf and former Barcelona youngster Adam Aznou, both big international youth transfers, will also play bigger roles with Bayern II.