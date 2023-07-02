Future on his mind, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano changes agents again

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano has switched agents again, marking the second swap in the past year, according to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, captured via @iMiaSanMia. According to Hau, Upamecano is not contemplating a move in this summer’s transfer window but “according to his entourage” next year is on his mind.

From the report:

It’s no secret that the Premier League is what appeals to Upamecano the most. Several months ago, ex-agent Stipic and his English business partner Will Salthouse were told by Upamecano’s former agent Raquel Rosa to explore the English market for him

Additionally, the club aren’t said to be sweating the news — and why should they? In Matthijs de Ligt and Kim Min-jae, the club have assembled two cornerstones in central defense, and while Upamecano’s contract will be the first to expire among those, it still runs to 2026. That’s plenty of time for competition to clarify the situation. And who knows? Thomas Tuchel has been known to run a back three.

Per the report, the Bavarians are “planning with” the Frenchman even if another center-back is to be added to the mix — a possibility given the expected departures of Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard.

With those two leaving, though, a very French backline suddenly goes down to one member. There was a time when Bayern were said to be looking to build on the French connection within their team. If Upamecano joins in the departures in the coming seasons, it’s a group that will have dwindled drastically within the dressing room.

