Report: Real Madrid planning to land Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in 2024

When speculation first arose around Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane last summer, it seemed just a little far-fetched, but with the possibility that the German Rekordmeister were laying solid groundwork for a deal in a future transfer window. That time has now arrived.

Turnabout is fair play, though, and a new report from Tz (via @iMiaSanMia) has Real Madrid planting early seeds for an eventual transfer play at Bayern’s left-back sensation, Alphonso Davies:

Real Madrid are planning on making a move for Alphonso Davies in 2024, when he will have one year left on his contract and thus at a reasonable price. The fact Davies is hesitating to extend his contract at Bayern is playing into Real Madrid’s hands .

What’s extraordinary is that little over a month ago, it had seemed Davies — considered along with Jamal Musiala as one of Bayern’s next-gen core — was on the verge of an extension with the Bavarians. But the season-ending sacking of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has thrown a wrench into the works, with potentially serious ramifications.

