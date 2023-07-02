Daily Schmankerl: Are Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur talking about Harry Kane?; Has Liverpool made an offer for Ryan Gravenberch?; Marcel Sabitzer needs a realtor; Gareth Bale dishes on Cristiano Ronaldo; The latest on Christian Pulisic; & MORE!

It has been silent on the Harry Kane transfer front for Bayern Munich, as the Tottenham Hotspur star is enjoying his vacation.

But is there any discussion going on between the clubs? Maybe...at least according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti:

Talks between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are progressing well as the Bundesliga giants look to sign Harry Kane. According to Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich are keen on having Harry Kane in their ranks. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is their priority transfer target, and they are close to acquiring his services. The Bundesliga giants have made progress in talks with Spurs as they look to land Kane at the club. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, there is a lot of interest in his services. While Spurs want to extend his stay, the player seems to have other ideas. And, with just a year left on his deal, the interest in his services is quite understandable.

It is far too early to start ordering your Harry Kane Oktoberfest kit just yet, but it is almost shocking that things are...ongoing.

As much as I personally doubt the move could happen, I would be excited as hell to see Kane suiting up at the Allianz Arena. Serve me a “Crow Sando” if it happens and I will gladly eat it.

At least one report is indicating that Liverpool FC has already lodged a “crazy offer” to Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign one of Jurgen Klopp’s most coveted transfer targets and have submitted a bid for him. Fichajes reported on Saturday morning that the Reds have lodged a ‘crazy offer’ for Ryan Gravenberch, with the Bayern Munich midfielder described as a ‘great request’ for the manager and ‘one of the first reinforcements’ being sought for that area of the pitch at Anfield. It’s added that the relevant parties are in ‘very advanced negotiations’, with an agreement for the 21-year-old believed to be ‘very close’. While this report may suggest that Liverpool could be on the verge of adding Gravenberch to Klopp’s squad, we’d be inclined to take it with a pinch of salt, given a recent declaration from the player himself in which he reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern. The report from Fichajes didn’t give any numerical indication as to what constitutes the supposed ‘crazy offer’, although the Liverpool Echo‘s citation of €25m (£21.5m) as Bayern’s asking price could give some bit of context in this regard.

Given that Liverpool just inked former RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, the club could be looking to sure up the central midfield with a move to really start the small-scale squad overhaul that has been rumored for months now.

As of now, Gravenberch’s prospects at Bayern Munich do not look all that great for next season, so a move might not be the worst thing for both parties.

Related AC Milan could make a play for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

It appears very unlikely that Marcel Sabitzer will be playing for either Bayern Munich or Manchester United this upcoming season:

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent basis in this summer’s transfer window, reports say. The Austria international joined the club back in January. However, having returned to Bayern Munich, he’s not expected to return to Old Trafford. On Friday, United confirmed Sabitzer had returned to Bayern Munich - with the midfielder now set to try and impress new boss Thomas Tuchel. And the Manchester Evening News say while the Red Devils are ‘keeping their options open’, Sabitzer isn’t expected to join on a permanent basis.

Gareth Bale had some interesting thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality:

Gareth Bale spoke on Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality. pic.twitter.com/HLqESiYxuJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 30, 2023

It looks like we can scratch César Azpilicueta off of Bayern Munich’s prospective transfer list:

César Azpilicueta to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place over two year contract. Azpi will sign until June 2025 ⚪️ #Atlético



Chelsea will let him leave as free agent, matter of respect for former captain.



Documents will be ready soon.



Exclusive news, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TQoKd4RKUm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Rayyan (known on the site as CCyler) discuss:

The two signings; Laimer & Guerreiro.

Can Laimer play as a number 6, or is that not his strong suit?

Where Guerreiro will best fit in the squad, tactically speaking.

Kim Min-jae’s expected arrival from SSC Napoli to replace Lucas Hernandez.

Will Tuchel start to use a back three system more often?

Bayern’s plethora of center-backs vs. wide backs.

All of the strikers linked with Bayern.

Realistic percentage chances Harry Kane will leave Tottenham for Bayern.

Bayern’s goalkeeping situation with Tapalovic set to return.

One-time Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy is leaving Hoffenheim:

Sebastian Rudy said goodbye to Hoffenheim on social media. The 33-year-old, who is leaving TSG after a total of eleven years at the club, also thanks in his message for the appreciation in those around the Kraichgauer. Whether the midfielder, who has 358 Bundesliga games to his name, will return to another club or hang up his boots is still an open question. “It has not yet been decided for me whether I will continue my career,” writes Rudy on Instagram.

You could really argue that Rudy’s stint at Bayern Munich ruined his career. Prior to that, Rudy was a respected defensive midfielder and was a fixture in the national team pool. However, his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich seemed to do some damage to him — and he never got fully back to where he was.

When you mix in some bad luck (remember getting blasted in the face vs. Sweden?) to all of that, the guy could not catch a break in the back end of his career.

This is typically the point where I make a plea for Bayern Munich to grab a versatile attacking weapon like Christian Pulisic (yes, there is a Pennsylvania bias), but I think the USMNT star needs to be in a place where he is on the field...a lot.

Pulisic’s move to Chelsea FC went as expected. The Pennsylvania-native (only the best kind of people are from PA...see there is that Pennsylvania bias I warned you about! And maybe not all of us are…great, but you get the point!) moved to the club at a key developmental stage of his career, but never really got on track consistently in terms of being selected for the starting XI.

Pulisic experienced some great (and some not so great) things at Chelsea, but he needs to play a lot now for a multitude of reasons. AC Milan might be able to give him that chance: