Bayern Munich’s 2023 Oktoberfest kit leaked — green is the new black

Bayern Munich’s newly leaked Oktoberfest kit will surely have a polarizing design. Many will love it, many will hate it. This year, it appears to be wildly different. According to leaks via jerseyreview on Instagram, the Oktoberfest kit will be a light greenish beige that includes lots of flowers.

This floral kit is vastly different than the last two editions of the kit, which were virtually identical apart from color changes. This new kit which celebrates Wiesn 2023 features a different Bayern Munich logo. Some fans will recognize this as an earlier badge of the club, which was used from 1931-1935.

On social media, early approval seems to be the majority opinion but of course, that might not represent the true opinion of the larger fanbase. So what do the fans think? Let us know in the comments!