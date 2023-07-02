Off the Crossbar: FC Barcelona midfielder teases transfer rumor mill with Bayern Munich jersey

File this one away in your “don’t take it too seriously” cabinet.

FC Barcelona are in something of a financial tough spot (what else is new?) and that means the Catalan club are looking to dump some players they’ve just acquired (breaking: water is still wet).

No, this isn’t 2022, but it is about the players Barça landed that year.

Among them: 26-year-old defensive midfielder Franck Kessié, moved from Inter Milan to Barça on a free in last summer’s transfer window. The Ivory Coast international was captured by SPORT sporting a Bayern Munich jersey as he greets and takes photos with some fans.

He’s not even hiding his face, as the report exclaims. So what is this? A “come get me” message to the German giants? A message to all takers that he’s on the market? An expression of admiration after the two Champions League victories Bayern scored on Barça last season? Or: a whole heaping of nothing?

Thomas Tuchel is in search of a new defensive midfielder this season to pair with Joshua Kimmich, but don’t hold your breath: West Ham’s Declan Rice and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips have been the names touted so far, followed by speculation that the Bavarians might just sit tight and be content with what they have. And while Bayern have long admired Kessié’s Barça teammate Frenkie de Jong, the same does not seem to apply to Kessié.

Barça might have to solve their own problems on this one.

