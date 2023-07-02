The two sides of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano will readily admit there are two sides of him.

Off the pitch, he is mild-mannered and reserved. On the pitch, however, the Frenchman wants to be known as an animal.

“I’ve always been like that. At school I was very reserved, quiet, almost shy. I’ve always had the feeling that I step into another world when I go onto the football pitch,” Upamecano told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I am like a lion, I’m always relaxed. But when I go out on the pitch, I fight. When I was young, I was always the captain, although I’m actually a bit quieter in my private life.”

Some would argue that it is not just Upamecano’s personality that has two sides, but also his ability. At times last season, the center-back looked like he was among the elite defenders in Europe and at others...not so much.

With Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard ready to skip town, though, Upamecano will have to use that fierceness he referenced to help power the new look backline in Bavaria in 2023/24.

