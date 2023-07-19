Report: Manchester City’s Kyle Walker informs club he wants to leave for Bayern Munich; Juventus also attempting late swoop

There is not much left standing in the way of Kyle Walker completing a move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City this summer.

Per information from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Walker has told City manager Pep Guardiola that he wants to leave for Bayern Munich.. Walker is with the squad travelling to Japan, but that’s a non-issue for Bayern as it won’t prevent the deal from being completed.

According to Plettenberg, Bayern and City still need to negotiate the proper transfer fee, but that personal terms have already been agreed upon a Walker will sign a contract keeping him in Munich until June 2025 plus an option for another year.

Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia) has also added that officials from Manchester City were still hoping to speak with Walker this week, but that the player had already made his intentions clear. Altschaffl speculates that could just be City posturing and buying time in order to find an ample replacement in defense at the right-back spot. They’ve had Joao Cancelo and Issa Kabore return from respective loan spells at Bayern and Marseille, but neither is expected to stay at the club this summer.

A deal could be struck while Walker is with the rest of City’s squad in Japan on their preseason tour, at which point he would then travel to linkup with Bayern after completing his medical.

If the deal goes through, Walker would become Bayern’s third defensive signing of the summer. Per information from The Telegraph’s James Ducker (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is apparently warding off Juventus in the race to sign Walker,as well. The Serie A outfit is also interested in signing him as their on the hunt for another right back as well, but they’re now all but ruled out since Walker has given his ‘yes’ to Bayern and told Guardiola personally.