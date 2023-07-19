Is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich eventually eyeing a move to Liverpool?

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has reportedly lost his “untouchable” status at the club.

How true those reports are remains to be seen, but upon seeing rumors that Kimmich could be available on the transfer market, the Liverpool Echo did some digging and it turns out that the midfielder is a pretty big fan of Liverpool FC Jürgen Klopp:

“It’s amazing how emotional he is, on the field, with the fans,” the Bayern star told the Independent (back in 2019). “You can see how he pushes his players – he can push them to another level. Every player is better with this coach. “When you see their style of playing, they have a really good defence, and their offensive line is also amazing. They have a lot of speed, they have players who are tough in the duels. It won’t be easy to fight against them. Jurgen Klopp did great work over there.”

The Echo also provided some rationale as to why the Kimmich-Klopp connection might be a match made in heaven:

Firstly, it has been done before. Thiago Alcantara made the move from Bavaria to Merseyside three years ago now, and has proven there is a route into the Liverpool starting line-up for established midfielders. Second to that, Klopp’s recent tactical tweaks to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold time in midfield have blurred the lines between defence and midfield more than ever seen before at Anfield. The German’s knowhow in this department would be invaluable.

How real could any of this be, you might ask? Well, back in May, Marca identified Liverpool and Arsenal FC are two clubs that could compete with FC Barcelona for Kimmich. At the time, Barca was making a very public display of appreciation for Kimmich:

At this time Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested. So much competition is another obstacle for Barcelona.

The timing of Tuesday’s story was curious, but any deal involving Kimmich will be complex — if Bayern Munich would really even consider selling the Germany international.

Maybe, though, this is a scenario that both the player and Liverpool might like to explore.

Regardless, how funny would this all be if both Leon Goretzka and Kimmich jumped to Liverpool to continue their midfield partnership?