Power play? Thomas Tuchel give lukewarm endorsement of new Bayern Munich hiring

To date, Thomas Tuchel has had his hands all over every move Bayern Munich is planning or ha splanned for the summer transfer window.

With the hiring of new sporting director Christoph Freund, however, Tuchel might not have as big a voice in the club’s squad planning as he has had in recent months. When asked what he thought of Freund’s new role, Tuchel gave an...odd response.

“I have nothing to say because it wasn’t my decision. He’s getting started on September 1 and we’ll work together. I worked with Marco Neppe, with (Hasan) Brazzo (Salihamidžić), for me it doesn’t change much. I have no contact with him,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

(Insert thinking face emoji)

BFW Analysis

What in the hell kind of answer was that?

The more you read it, the more puzzling it is. Tuchel could have just given the standard response of, “He is smart guy, who has a good track record of success. I’m excited to get started working with him.”

But he didn’t.

He chose to give a totally lukewarm endorsement of the move — which was...bizarre.