Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel won’t confirm, nor deny Joshua Kimmich rumors

Thomas Tuchel is keeping his card close to the vest.

FC Rottach-Egern - FC Bayern Munich Photo by David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

Like everyone else, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel saw the news that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich is no long “untouchable” at the club.

While he would not deny the rumors, he said it would be a shock if a move happened.

“It would be surprising. But a transfer window is a transfer window, I said in general that anything is possible. There’s absolutely no point in name-dropping and throwing in a different name every day. There are always three parties involved: the player, the buying club and the selling club. And if we have a contract and we don’t want it, then nobody will go,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m not going to start denying, it doesn’t make sense, otherwise we’ll be going through the full squad list. There’s absolutely no reason to comment on that.”

Tuchel clearly did not want to confirm, nor deny the rumors, but it likely will not be the last time he is asked about the situation.

It remains to be seen what happens with Kimmich, though. The Germany international has not always appeared happy in recent seasons, but does sometimes look like he just has a naturally surly demeanor — so maybe just judging by what is visibly seen will not give a true look into how Kimmich feels.

Still, the 28-year-old has been linked to both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona — and would also certainly have numerous suitors from England should he become available.

