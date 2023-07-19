Germany vs. Mexico in...Philadelphia?

Some (not all!) are predicting that Bayern Munich could be in a bad spot by mid-October.

Heck, others are even predicting Thomas Tuchel could be sacked by that point. While many others are thinking that drastically, the Bavarians could be in a position to use a break — and lucky enough, here will be an international break that will see Germany hit North America.

The match will take place on October 17th in Philadelphia, but it is unclear in which venue. It could at Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Philadelphia Eagles — larger venue) or at Subaru Park (home of the Philadelphia Union — smaller venue). Knowing how important ticket sales will be, Lincoln Financial Field is probably a safe bet.

Germany will face Mexico in Philadelphia on 17 October at 2:00 CET pic.twitter.com/auUub8e3g3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2023

Just last week we speculated that Niklas Süle is hulking up and might be looking to make a list of everyone who poked some fun at him over the years for — allegedly — being portly. Now, just a week later, we find out Süle might be part of the squad heading to Philadelphia.

Hmmm...would our resident Philadelphian be on his hit list?

Uh...probably not, but maybe there is some guilt by association (thanks ineednoname!).