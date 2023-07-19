Bayern Munich plans to sell Malik Tillman to a Premier League Club

Bayern Munich does not seem to be planning with youngster Malik Tillman anymore. The USMNT player who just completed a successful loan stint at Rangers F.C. in the Scottish Premiership is apparently for sale as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

The 21-year-old Tillman played 43 games for the Rangers in which he scored 12 goals and had five assists.

Bayern are hoping to sell Malik Tillman to a Premier League club [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/YE3Rt6wM7h — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 2, 2023

It appeared as if the young midfielder had a bright future in Bavaria but coach Thomas Tuchel may not be able to promise any minutes in the upcoming season already having a very stacked midfield. Tillman is a talented gem and if he is indeed going to the Premier League, any team would be lucky to have him.

