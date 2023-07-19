 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich plans to sell Malik Tillman to a Premier League Club

Is this a move we will regret one day?

By Soundz58
new
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich does not seem to be planning with youngster Malik Tillman anymore. The USMNT player who just completed a successful loan stint at Rangers F.C. in the Scottish Premiership is apparently for sale as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

The 21-year-old Tillman played 43 games for the Rangers in which he scored 12 goals and had five assists.

It appeared as if the young midfielder had a bright future in Bavaria but coach Thomas Tuchel may not be able to promise any minutes in the upcoming season already having a very stacked midfield. Tillman is a talented gem and if he is indeed going to the Premier League, any team would be lucky to have him.

What are your thoughts on Tillman and in which EPL team do you think would he thrive?
Let us know in the comments below!

