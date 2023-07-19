Report: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus all scoping Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch

According to a report from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is drawing serious interest from Italy.

Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli are all reportedly very interested in the Dutchman, who has been unhappy with his role in Bavaria. Interestingly, though, Gravenberch would like to move to England rather than Italy. Galetti’s tweet captured the following information:

️ #Gravenberch: during the talks between #Inter and #Bayern for #Sommer ( ), the explored the room of negotiation for the . #Juventus and #Milan showed slightly interest. #Napoli would like to enter the competition. ✅ The player prefers a move to .

It is no secret that Gravenberch wants to play more, but with the recent news that Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer are the new dynamic duo in the Bayern Munich midfield, Gravenberch might start to consider a move — even if it is not to his desired destination in England.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are both rumored to interest in Gravenberch.