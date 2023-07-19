Transfer shocker! Is Liverpool plotting move for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka?

Leon Goretzka’s future at Bayern Munich is in question as he now looks to be the odd man out in midfield. Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg had reported that Thomas Tuchel is currently planning with a preference to Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer being the main pivot in midfield, which leaves Goretzka out of his preferred starting lineup.

Goretzka has expressed his desire to stay at Bayern and fight for his place under Tuchel, but there are potential suitors elsewhere interested in acquiring his services this summer.

Both West Ham and Manchester United are interested in trying to sign Goretzka, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the latest side to have shown interest, per FootballTransfers.com. They suggest that the Anfield outfit is looking for another midfielder in anticipation that Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and perhaps even Thiago Alcantara could be leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes. They’ve all been linked with moves to the Middle East and Liverpool has already said goodbye to James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they’ve brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Goretzka’s current contract at Bayern runs through June 2026 and he’s valuated right around 45-million euros. All signs seem to point towards Tuchel and Bayern’s bosses hinting at Goretzka that he’s not in favor right now and that the club would be open to selling him despite his desire to want to stay and fight for his place.

Klopp is a fan of Goretzka, and in particular, his ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder, a No. 6 defensive midfielder, or even as a number 10 tucked behind a striker. Liverpool was also interested in trying to sign him on a free transfer from Schalke 04 before he eventually wound up joining Bayern. The player himself said that he had pondered the move to Liverpool at the time, recognizing how much the club had grown since Klopp had taken over from Brendan Rodgers, but that Bayern was always the next step for him.