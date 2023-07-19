 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
GAME REMINDER! Bayern Munich play their first preseason friendly today! Watch along on YouTube and discuss the game on our gamethread!

Filed under:

Kyle Walker could play at top level for two more years if move to Bayern Munich goes through

Bayern Munich could get a very solid addition, but at what cost?

By CSmith1919
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is showing a great deal of patience as Kyle Walker works through his situation with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks Walker could be a great addition, but does think the move will officially end Benjamin Pavard’s tenure in Bavaria, which would hurt the squad.

“The Kyle Walker situation is in the open at the moment. He’s a brilliant player and he showed it in the Champions League semifinals against Vinicius Jr. when he kept him quiet. Walker still has two years of playing at the top, he’s very fit despite his age,” Hamann told Lord Ping (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “But if Walker comes, that will probably mean Benjamin Pavard goes. Pavard has been one of Bayern’s best players, he’s very reliable, can play out wide or in the middle of the defense and he can nick a goal. He’s an absolute team player and he’d be a big miss for Bayern.”

Walker is expected to clarify his situation in the coming days. Aside of Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui could be another player whose future is directly affected by a move for the Manchester City defender.

Bayern Munich will have to be cognizant of the trickle-down effect, but Walker would be a strong replacement for Pavard, who has indicated he wants to leave the club.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 471 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works