Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not giving up on Dušan Vlahović; Pundit worries about Tuchel’s power; Liverpool still wants Ryan Gravenberch; João Félix wants FC Barcelona move; Manchester United preps bid for Rasmus Højlund; and MORE!

Right now, even the most pessimistic Bayern Munich fans are feeling at least a little confident that the club will land Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane by the end of the summer transfer window.

However, if Bayern Munich fails to get the Englishman, there has been a rampant debate about who the best “Plan B” would be (heck, even Kane, himself, is a Plan B in a way).

The other names thrown around the most have been Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović. For Thomas Tuchel, the latest reports say that the choice between those three player is not really all that close. Tuchel wants the Serbian star:

Thomas Tuchel’s plan B for Harry Kane is Dušan Vlahović. Internally, it is said that Vlahović is a ‘typical Tuchel player’. Loose pre-talks with the striker’s management have already taken place. The full focus for now remains on Kane.

The problem with Vlahović is that other clubs are now looking into him and might be ready to pull the trigger. Oddly, Tottenham Hotspur is among the clubs keeping close tabs on Vlahović with Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

If Bayern Munich cannot get Kane, the rush will be on and it looks like the Bavarians will be keeping Juventus on speed dial — if Tuchel has his way.

I have not been overly comfortable with how much power Thomas Tuchel was almost immediately handed upon becoming manager at Bayern Munich...but it’s not just me (and many others here) noticing Tuchel’s influence becoming central within the club’s power structure:

Tuchel is shaking up Bayern.



First Goretzka was told they were willing to listen to offers.



And now there are signals that they would consider selling Kimmich for a high fee.



Good player of course, but this “new Lahm” - branding I have always thought was exaggerated https://t.co/qfA5K26SyQ — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) July 18, 2023

Hopefully, the hiring of Christoph Freund will showcase more defined organizational roles and will reduce Tuchel’s power a bit.

There needs to be some balance to “the Force” in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campaign. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

Liverpool is not yet out of the running for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Liverpool are still keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite the German club not wanting him to leave. That’s according to journalist Dominic King who was speaking about Liverpool’s transfer business on TalkSPORT. Ryan Gravenberch is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe. After coming through Ajax’s highly revered academy, he joined Bayern Munich last summer for £16m. At the time, it seemed like a very cheap fee, however, he’s struggled to make his mark in the Bundesliga. Both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel struggled to find a place for him in their teams. He managed just three league starts and came off the bench 21 times as they secured the Bundesliga title on the final day. Liverpool have been keen on Gravenberch for much of the summer as they look to improve their midfield options. After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Gravenberch could be the perfect third midfielder in Jurgen Klopp’s system. And despite Bayern not looking to sell him, Liverpool may have had some encouragement that a deal isn’t completely off the table. Asked about who Liverpool might still be looking at in the transfer window, King said: “Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich who they’ve had a longstanding interest in. They were of the belief that Bayern Munich wouldn’t want to let him go, they think an awful lot of him. But I think the fact that they’re still looking at him Liverpool suggests that he’s somebody that they could [move for]. I’m not going to say anything’s going to happen because at this stage of the transfer window, it would be ridiculous to say, all I would make clear is that he’s a target they’re looking at.” Liverpool are keen to bring in a player like Gravenberch this summer because of the potential outgoings before the season kicks off.

Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix seems to want a move to FC Barcelona:

Atlético Madrid forward Joao Felix has confirmed his desire to join Barcelona as he seeks to seal a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano. Felix joined Chelsea on loan for the second half of last season on an expensive deal which did not include an option to buy and, after he bagged four goals in 20 appearances, the Blues declined to pursue a permanent move. Now back at Atlético, 90min understands that Felix has reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer and he has now named Barcelona as his dream destination. “I’d love to play for Barça,” he told Fabrizio Romano. “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

In this episode of the flagship show of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Not exhausting the Harry Kane rumors

The proposed Pavard/Walker swap deal between Bayern and Manchester City

How Bayern’s defense is shaping up overall for next season

Will Noussair Mazraoui play over Pavard or Walker?

Should Sadio Mane definitely leave for Saudi Arabia?

What went wrong for Mane last season

Tuchel’s prospects of being Bayern manager long term. How long will he last?

Would Kane coming put more pressure on Tuchel?

Bayern’s plethora wide attacking players

Should Bayern keep or sell Serge Gnabry

Manchester United is reportedly getting ready to present a serious offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund!



Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United.



Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks.



Asking price around €65/70m.



Next step: official bid. pic.twitter.com/HsjtJU8FzA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Højlund, of course, has been loosely linked to Bayern Munich as well.

This would certainly be odd as 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby has been linked to Al Nassr: