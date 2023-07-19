Breaking: BFW will be part of Bayer Leverkusen traveling party for exclusive preseason coverage

While we are mostly known for our Bayern Munich coverage, Bavarian Football Works has always had a strong connection to the greater Bundesliga and its clubs.

Now, we are proud to announce that BFW will be partnering with Bayer Leverkusen for a week of embedded coverage within the club’s traveling party for the preseason.

Starting on July 25th, BFW’s own Jack Laushway will be with the club, covering the day-to-day preseason action, including Bayer Leverkusen’s friendly vs. San Sebastian.

“We are truly excited to have this opportunity to have Jack be a part of this experience with Bayer Leverkusen. We pride ourselves on our coverage of the entire Bundesliga and this is an excellent chance for both Jack and the site, as a whole, to tell a great story about how intense and important the preseason is. Leverkusen is one of the most fascinating clubs in Germany ahead of this season and will surely be one of the league’s top contenders under coach Xabi Alonso. We appreciate being asked to partake in this project and cannot wait to get started,” said BFW site manager Chuck Smith.

For his part, Laushway is looking forward to the chance to be a part of the project.

“I’m grateful to have this opportunity with Bayer Leverkusen and excited to get some great coverage of the team in what should be an exciting season for Die Werkself. I think Leverkusen will be a team that can’t be ignored this season and all Bundesliga fans will want to hear the special story they are creating. I am thrilled to get some interesting stories to our readers,” said Laushway.

Laushway’s agenda for his stay with Bayer Leverkusen is as follows: