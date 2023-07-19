 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel not upbeat on Manuel Neuer’s recovery timeline for Bayern Munich

The coach confirmed the German international will get the time he needs to get fully fit.

Manuel Neuer is unlikely to be ready for the start of the Bayern Munich season, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed at his recent press conference.

“He needs time and will get it,” Tuchel explained (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Day by day and week by week we will know more. A comeback in the Bundesliga opener or the [DFL-Supercup] is probably too ambitious. We’re looking and hoping he will be partially integrated in August.”

Bayern return to competitive action with the Supercup on August 12 against RB Leipzig, followed by the Bundesliga opener on the road at Werder Bremen on August 18.

Though Neuer had hoped to launch his recovery on a far more aggressive timeline — making it back for season start despite a devastating injury suffered after the Men’s World Cup last December — time is simply running out. If the 37-year-old superstar can only begin making his way back in August, it could be some time after that before he’s fully match fit and ready to start games for the Bavarians.

