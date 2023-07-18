Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 27-0 preseason demolition of Rottach-Egern

Jersey Swap: Rottach-Egern

Props to the gallant opposition. Amateur side FC Rottach-Egern lined up for another pummeling at the hands of Bayern Munich this time, coming in here with ambitions to better their last result — a 23-0 defeat in August 2019 — but coming out worse for the wear.

Still, the (ninth?) division opponents put up a brave showing against one of the world’s footballing elites. Fun was had, jerseys were swapped by half-time, and every now and then they got in a good interception, save, or even a foray into Bayern’s final third. A hopefully positive experience these players will relish for a long while.

Der Kaiser: Noussair Mazraoui

Getting the nod at right-back, the Moroccan international showed why he should be in Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season. While the Bayern coach is busy scouring the Premier League ranks for reinforcements — and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker may be arriving by the end of the summer transfer window — Mazraoui has this chance to fight his way into the squad. Nifty footwork, smooth passes, a bold arching shot from outside the box to make it 9-0...he had a little bit of everything in his shift.

Fußballgott: Konrad Laimer

Is this the beginnings of a new era, the Laimmich midfield? The Austrian international’s free transfer from RB Leipzig has been almost an afterthought in the midst of the sacking of the manager he’d worked with at Leipzig and who was at Bayern when he decided to come — Julian Nagelsmann — and amid new manager Thomas Tuchel’s public hunt for different profiles in central midfield on the transfer market.

But Laimer flashed a bit of everything. Tenacity, physicality, attacking energy. The rubber hasn’t hit the road, of course. But Nagelsmann’s pressing machine didn’t look a bit out of place in Tuchel’s system.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

The teenage wonderkid will be out to prove something this preseason — namely, that maybe Bayern don’t need to be dropping €100m on a new striker. Tel earned the start at striker and while many of his early efforts were frustrated, he got into a groove soon enough. His first goal, in the 22nd minute, was Bayern’s seventh, and by the end of the half he had five. Tel and Musiala combined so smoothly and effortlessly in attack it’s easy to already imagine this duo for years and years to come, leading the forward line.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

The man who scored the final and title-clinching goal of the 2022/23 season for Bayern opened the team’s preseason account barely three minutes into the match. And he just didn’t stop from there. Musiala was his usual self, which is to say precociously brilliant and outrageously bold. This man is going to slice through many defenses with little more effort than he appeared to show today as he smoothly collected five first-half goals and who knows how many assists.

For all the flash and the end product, it’s the other facets of his game that stand out more and more. Musiala will put in a shift defensively — he can be a strong option in central midfield when needed — and is polishing up his playmaking, too. The placement on his first half hockey-assist, just past the defender and down the left wing, was so smooth. All in all, a breezily terrific start for the youngster as he looks to bolster his confidence from the ups and downs of the last Rückrunde.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!