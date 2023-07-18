Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting exits preseason friendly with injury

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting didn’t get the start in the team’s first action of the 2023/24 preseason — and he’s already hurt after a brief substitute appearance in the second half.

Manager Thomas Tuchel opted for a strong XI but featured Mathys Tel up top in today’s match against FC Rottach-Egern. The Bavarians steamrolled their lower-division opposition as expected, and Choupo-Moting was among the bevy of changes Tuchel made for the second half — at which time Bayern were up already up 18-0. The game finished 27-0.

However, Choupo-Moting barely lasted ten minutes before getting subbed off in the 56th minute due to injury. It doesn’t look too bad — the Cameroonian international jogging off easily under his own power and getting treatment on the sideline. He was replaced by Paul Wanner.

Tuchel gave the details on what happened after the match:

Thomas Tuchel says Choupo-Moting had to be subbed off with a knock following a collision with the goalkeeper, while Mathys Tel was struggling with shoulder pain [@_kochmaximilian] pic.twitter.com/r2rJbNPGxy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2023

Additionally, Sport1 reported that Choupo-Moting will undergo further evaluations for the collision. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will undergo tests to reveal the extent of the knee injury he sustained in today’s game [@kerry_hau]

Hopefully it all turns out to be nothing — but without striker target Harry Kane on board just yet, any injury to the forward ranks is going to cause a little concern. Here’s to Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller, who has been out of training with a hip injury, both making their returns to action soon.