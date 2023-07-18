Four observations from Bayern Munich’s “rout”-ine 27-0 obliteration of Rottach-Egern

Bayern Munich was back in action today. This is a rather straightforward game that only leads to one outcome: Bayern won their test match against Rottach-Egern in the preseason with 27 unanswered goals. Let’s see what can be said about this lopsided game.

Where’s Kim Min Jae?

News just broke that Bayern announced Kim Min Jae’s arrival shortly before the match kicked off. I’m suspecting that they didn’t want to put him through what Matthijs de Ligt experienced (signs for Bayern then races over to the club’s preseason game). Could’ve scored a guaranteed first five goals for Bayern, but oh well.

Konrad Laimer scores his debut goal

It was a wonderful chip over the goalkeeper to put Bayern six goals to the good after 20 minutes. Leon Goretzka must watch himself because he has serious competition.

Thomas Tuchel is on fraudwatch

Like you can’t be only go four goals better than your previous result against Rottach. Who does that? Tuchel out, man.

Bayern know which player they want