Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel could be leaving Bayern Munich soon, while Giorgi Mamardashvili could be on his way

Things are moving quickly at Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern Training Session Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When it was announced that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel were not dressed with the team for the club’s friendly vs. FC Rottach-Egern, many people jumped to the conclusion that something might be going down with both players.

The goalkeepers have been linked with respective moves away from Bayern Munich and Twitter account @iMiaSanMia summed up what many were thinking:

For Sommer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti offered up the following report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Inter are hoping to complete the signing of Yann Sommer before Sunday, ahead of their trip to Japan.

If true, that would certainly explain the decision for Sommer to sit out. As for Nübel, the situation is a little more complex. Sport1’s Kerry Hau issued a report indicating that VfB Stuttgart was making a more serious bid on Nübel shortly (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Stuttgart are preparing a second offer for Alex Nübel, with Leeds United still in the running. Nübel wants to leave as soon as possible, as he believes there’s no fair competition for the #1 spot. His management was informed that Neuer will be #1 as soon as he’s back.

As for what happens to the club’s goalkeeping depth if both players leave? Well, a Georgian journalist says that Giorgi Mamardashvili-to-Bayern Munich is “inevitable”:

