Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — FC Rottach-Egern vs Bayern Munich

That was a long period without Bayern Munich, wasn’t it?

The Rekordmeister are back, for the season 2023-24 and there’s a lot going on — from new players, to an interesting scenario involving who’s in-charge. Starting the season off with an easy game against FC Rottach-Egern, we won 27-0 (!!). Featuring the new additions Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, the new era of Bayern looks rather exciting and we’re all in for it.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A quick recap of what went down last season, what’s different from then to now

Hype for the new transfers — Kim Min Jae, Laimer and Guerreiro

Opinions on Laimer and his role under Tuchel

Re-emphasis on Jamal Musiala’s qualities and how he has improved this season

Mathys Tel’s future at this club looks pretty good!

Marcel Sabitzer and an extended rant about his time here so far

Disappointment with Sadio Mane (and a slightly snarky remark)

Injuries galore!

First half vs second half — critiques, praise and whatnot

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.