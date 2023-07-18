Bayern Munich’s 2023 Preseason Campaign: All updates

With official games starting next month, Bayern Munich are back in action starting with a training camp in the Bavarian Alps, getting ready for the new season. This will be coach Thomas Tuchel’s first preseason in charge of the team, and he has a few weeks to whip his players into shape before Bayern kick off the new season against RB Leipzig in the Supercup in August.

The squad is yet to be finalized at this stage, and there are some worrying issues already. Manuel Neuer has suffered a setback, while Thomas Muller had to leave the training camp due to muscle issues. Preseason is usually a good indicator for what the coach will do in the first few months of the new season, so we’ll be watching Thomas Tuchel closely to see what he has in store for us this time.

