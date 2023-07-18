 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
GAME REMINDER! Bayern Munich play their first preseason friendly today! Watch along on YouTube and discuss the game on our gamethread!

Filed under:

  • Stream
FC Bayern München v 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Preseason Campaign: All updates

Catch our full coverage of Bayern’s preseason campaign right here!

Contributors: Bavarian Football Works Staff
/ new

With official games starting next month, Bayern Munich are back in action starting with a training camp in the Bavarian Alps, getting ready for the new season. This will be coach Thomas Tuchel’s first preseason in charge of the team, and he has a few weeks to whip his players into shape before Bayern kick off the new season against RB Leipzig in the Supercup in August.

The squad is yet to be finalized at this stage, and there are some worrying issues already. Manuel Neuer has suffered a setback, while Thomas Muller had to leave the training camp due to muscle issues. Preseason is usually a good indicator for what the coach will do in the first few months of the new season, so we’ll be watching Thomas Tuchel closely to see what he has in store for us this time.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

8 Total Updates Since
Jul 7, 2023, 3:00pm CEST

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works