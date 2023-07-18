Report: Bayern Munich already in contact with representatives for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid’s overloaded midfield could become a very advantageous situation for an opportunistic Bayern Munich side seeking a defensive midfielder.

Just last week, we had seen stories break that the Bavarians have interest in Aurelien Tchouameni and now we know the back story on how and why those reports emerged, according to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau. In fact, Hau stated that Bayern Munich has already made contact with the Frenchman’s representatives:

Tuchel is still hoping for a top man for the six! There are several candidates, the Munich team was recently offered players like Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) or Edson Álvarez (Ajax Amsterdam). But the Bayern coach prefers a big solution. According to SPORT1 information, French international Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid is at the top of his wish list. There has already been a first exchange with the player side. And Tchouameni himself is said to have asked a French national team colleague about FC Bayern.

The news from Hau did not stop there, however, as Tchouameni is facing limited field time in Spain:

It is said from those around him that he could well imagine a move to Munich if he was not guaranteed regular match practice at Real. There is an oversupply in the Real midfield, and Tchouameni was mostly on the bench in the important games last season because Carlo Ancelotti preferred to trust the older guard around Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both “oldies” have now extended their contract again – as has the Spaniard Dani Ceballos. In addition, there are Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and now also Jude Bellingham, after all committed by BVB for a three-digit million sum.

A lack of playing time has Tchouameni fretting about how inactivity will affect his status with the French national team as well. Knowing that Real Madrid might have to unload several players to make a serious run at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich is looking to find a way to capitalize on the situation. However, there is no formal plan just yet and Bayern Munich appears to be in the “feeling out” stage for how all of this might work:

SPORT1 knows: Tuchel found Tchouameni interesting as a Chelsea FC coach and would have liked to have brought him to London like Rice. However, the topic is not concrete yet. One thing is certain: the bosses would only comply with their coach’s request and seriously consider signing Tchouameni if ​​there were several departures in midfield.

With both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka — allegedly— no longer considered “untouchable”, this could be a summer of upheaval for the German Rekordmeister.